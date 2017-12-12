Police: East Aurora woman attacked in home Monday night

By Published:

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The East Aurora Police Department arrested a man after a woman claimed he stabbed her on Monday night.

Police received a call from a 47-year-old woman around 9:45 p.m. She told officials that she had been stabbed by a man in their Oakwood Ave. residence.

When officers responded, they found Christopher Giafaglione, 48, in a second-story bedroom. He was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

Both were taken to ECMC — the woman with cuts to her arms and legs, and Giafaglione with minor injuries.

Giafaglione will be returned to East Aurora police when he is medically cleared. He faces charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

