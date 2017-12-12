Sabres beat Senators 3-2 with solid second period

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres returned home to KeyBank Center on Tuesday night after 11 days away and a four game road trip…one that was successful compared to how the season has gone.

Buffalo picked up four points in three games, and looked to build upon that momentum against the Senators who sit just above them in the basement of the Atlantic division.

The blue and gold offense broke out in the second period. 4:13 in Benoit Pouliot skated through two Ottawa defensemen and netted his eighth goal of the season.

Just over two minutes later the Sabres lit the lamp again, when Kyle Okposo capitalized on a nice feed from Ryan O’Reilly.

After that, the Sabres penalty kill was impressive, killing off an Ottawa 5-on-3 advantage.

The third, and winning goal, came from Evander Kane on a power play. Jack Eichel, who has played well against the Senators his entire career, had an assist.

Rasmus Ristolainen, also was credited with an assist and led all Sabres with two points.

The Senators threatened in the third scoring two late goals, but Robin Lehner picked up the win.

Next up, Buffalo travels to Philadelphia on Thursday night.