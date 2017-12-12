Silver Springs man charged with two hit-and-run accidents in same day

GENESEE FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Silver Springs man has been arrested in connection with two hit and run accidents in Wyoming County last week, one of which injured the operator of the other vehicle.

Justin R. Bodine, 31, of South Main Street turned himself in the Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 10.

According to sheriff’s reports, Bodine was driving his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on State Route 19A when he failed to negotiate a curve correctly and struck an oncoming vehicle.

The operator of the other vehicle sustained an arm injury.

Bodine drove the vehicle from the scene without stopping to check on the other vehicle.

While Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating the accident, a second report of a hit-and-run accident was reported in the Village of Silver Springs.

Bodine was driving the same vehicle on Ribaud Avenue in Silver Springs when he drove the truck into a vacant house. Bodine left the scene on foot.

Vehicle parts found at the scene in Genesee Falls determined that Bodine’s vehicle was involved in both collisions.

He was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident, reckless driving, speed not reasonable and prudent, unsafe tires, moving from lane unsafely, driving to the left of pavement markings in a no-pass zone, and failure to keep right.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 10.