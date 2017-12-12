This card could put money in your pocket

EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) – When the phone rings at Gary Gotsch’s home in the Town of Evans it is likely to be a telemarketing call he does not want, or an illegal robocall trying to sell him something he does not need. The retired safety manager’s enrollment in the Do Not Call registry seems to be irrelevant.

“I get approximately 70 to 80 phone calls a month–unwanted phone calls, unknown phone calls–from all over the country.”

So Gotsch can sense a scam when he sees it, and when he got a postcard in the mail, asking for personal information to claim a share of a class action settlement, Gary had his suspicions.

“It tells me to send in the postcard, with my phone number, to get a check back as a settlement claim, or go on the website.”

Gary contacted Call 4 Action, and is now able to let his guard down–the card is legitimate, the settlement is real.

Millions of cards like Gotsch’s are being sent to phone customers all over the country, informing them of a $26 million class action settlement, involving a company called Monitronics International.

The lawsuit centers on complaints accusing Monitronics–or marketing firms linked to Monitronics–of initiating illegal robocalls to consumers, or unauthorized calls to consumers who, like Gary, are on the Do Not Call registry.

Attorneys involved in the litigation estimate consumers’ share of the settlement could range from $15 to $25. Gary feels it is better than nothing, “if they have a lump sum settlement, the lawyers are going to get their big share of it, but if everybody else can get something out of it, why not?”

The retired Evans homeowner is relieved someone seems to be paying for violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, designed to protect consumers from bothersome telemarketers, but Gotsch would like to see the government step up its enforcement of the law.

How does Gary feel about that class action settlement? “I’ve now got the postcard filled out, ready to send in to see what happens.”

Attorneys say the amount consumers receive from the class action settlement will depend on how many people return those cards. A federal judge in West Virginia will determine the final amount sometime next year.

You can get more information on the class action lawsuit by logging onto the official settlement website here.