BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences had it’s grand opening on Tuesday.

The new $375 million facility is eight stories tall and 628,000 square feet.

The school says it will bring 2,000 UB faculty, staff and students to downtown Buffalo every day.

The grand opening ceremony took place at 9:30 a.m. on Main St. in Buffalo.