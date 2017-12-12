UB to host Campus Dining and Shops job fair next week

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The University at Buffalo Campus Dining and Shops will host a two-day job fair next week for over 50 available positions on UB’s north and south campuses.

The job fair will be held Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 18 and 19) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara, 1340 Millersport Highway in Amherst.

Experienced restaurant management and all food service positions are available, including assistant managers, supervisors, cooks, cashiers, and dishwashers.

Several of the available positions are for the new bistro in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, which is slated to open Jan. 11.

Representatives from Campus Dining and Shops will be on hand to conduct one-on-one interviews. All interested candidates are encouraged to attend and complete an application.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s