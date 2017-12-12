UB to host Campus Dining and Shops job fair next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The University at Buffalo Campus Dining and Shops will host a two-day job fair next week for over 50 available positions on UB’s north and south campuses.

The job fair will be held Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 18 and 19) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara, 1340 Millersport Highway in Amherst.

Experienced restaurant management and all food service positions are available, including assistant managers, supervisors, cooks, cashiers, and dishwashers.

Several of the available positions are for the new bistro in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, which is slated to open Jan. 11.

Representatives from Campus Dining and Shops will be on hand to conduct one-on-one interviews. All interested candidates are encouraged to attend and complete an application.