BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wheatfield man who fatally struck a woman with his car and fled the scene will spend one to three years behind bars.

A judge sentenced Theodore Canaski, 29, in Erie County Court Tuesday morning.

Canaski was driving at a high rate of speed down Ontario St. in Buffalo when he hit a 55-year-old woman who was trying to cross the street. The incident happened in September.

He fled and was arrested three hours later.