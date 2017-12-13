15-year-old reported missing in Niagara County

By Published:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

Katelyn Omans, 15, was last seen in the Town of Wilson Dec. 12.

She may be in the City of Lockport, the sheriff’s office said.

Kateyn is described as 5’5″. 115 lbs., with blue eyes. Her hair is dark burgundy and shaved of the bottom and longer on the top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (716)438-3393 or Inv. Brian Schell during normal business hours at 716-438-3328.

