AG’s office to make announcement after man dies in Buffalo police custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 10 months after a 20-year-old Buffalo man died in police custody, some western New Yorkers are calling for change.

Wardel “Meech” Davis died earlier this year after an altercation with police.

Authorities say that during a struggle with Davis, they noticed he was in medical distress. Davis later died at a hospital.

Wednesday, people plan to rally as the New York State Attorney General’s office announces the results of its investigation.

An exact location for the rally has not been decided, but it will be downtown around 5 p.m.