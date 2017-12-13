Batavia teen wins national invention idea contest

Related Coverage Batavia teen is one of five finalists in Frito-Lay sponsored invention competition

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Batavia teenager who was a finalist in a national invention idea contest was declared the winner.

Andrew Young, 14, created the “Toaster Shooter.” He was inspired to make it after watching his grandmother burn her fingers while trying to remove toast from a hot toaster.

“I didn’t want my grandma to burn her fingers again so I came up with the idea for the Toaster Shooter,” Young said. “When I saw the contest announced on The Ellen Show I decided to send my drawings in to see if I could win. It’s pretty cool that my invention was selected as one of the winners.”

Young was one of five finalists in the Frito-Lay sponsored “Dreamvention” contest, and is now the winner of a $250,000 grand prize.

His submission was one of nearly 13,000.