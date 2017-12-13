Bills prepare to host the Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reiterated to reporters Wednesday morning that when healthy, Tyrod Taylor, will be the teams’ starting quarterback. McDermott said, “he’s made some progress, he’ll get most of the work today at practice”.

The coach said Nate Peterman will be limited at practice but he remains in the concussion protocol. As far as other injuries, wide receiver Andre Holmes will miss practice with a stiff neck and defensive tackle Kyle Williams will be out of practice with a groin injury.

McDermott also went on to say that besides Peterman, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, tackle Seantrel Henderson and tight end Charles Clay will be limited at practice Wednesday. Tackle Cordy Glenn is questionable to practice because of illness.

McDermott had high praise for defensive tackle Kyle Williams, not only for his play on the field, but for his leadership in the locker room. “I knew of Kyle, his skill set on the field certainly before I got here, from an intangible off field standpoint, leadership wise, off the charts. I have enjoyed getting to know Kyle, his family and he’s a big part of what we do here.” McDermott said.

The Dolphins come to town on the heels of a big Monday Night Football win against the New England Patriots. The coach says he sees little difference in Jay Cutler now from earlier in his career, “I think he’s playing at a high level, much like their team, this a team that was in the playoffs a year ago, they’ve been where we’re trying to go, as an organization and a good football team, a team that was 2-0 against this club last year,”

Bills running back LeSean McCoy is just 39 yards away from 10,000 yards rushing in his career. McDermott had this to say about if the team knows it, “they’re aware of where LeSean stands, and that’s part of us moving forward as a team too, when you have individual success, that leads to team success, so those types of performances like he had last week,obviously help our team and that’s what we expect of him in the future.”