Body located following residential fire in Cattaraugus County

By Published:

HUMPHRY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A body was recovered from a house fire in Cattaraugus County Tuesday afternoon.

New York State Police responded to the fire on Cooper Hill Road in the Town of Humphry around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. During an investigation, a body was recovered from the residence and pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

The body will be examined by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office for cause of death and identity.

The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Cattaraugus County fire investigators did not deem the fire suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s