Body located following residential fire in Cattaraugus County

HUMPHRY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A body was recovered from a house fire in Cattaraugus County Tuesday afternoon.

New York State Police responded to the fire on Cooper Hill Road in the Town of Humphry around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. During an investigation, a body was recovered from the residence and pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

The body will be examined by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office for cause of death and identity.

The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Cattaraugus County fire investigators did not deem the fire suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.