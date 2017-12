BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to a deadly hit-and-run learned his fate on Wednesday.

Wade Sanders, 54, was sentenced to one and two-thirds to five years in prison.

He admitted to leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Buffalo police say Arthur Redrick, 60, was crossing Bailey Ave. at Lang Ave. in May when he was struck and killed by an SUV driven by Sanders.

Sanders immediately left the scene and his vehicle was located a few days later on Fox St.