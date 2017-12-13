Buffalo native raising awareness about group sending packages to troops overseas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- There are just three more days until the new USS Little Rock is commissioned at the Buffalo Naval Park.

People from all over the country are in town to be part of this historic event.

Buffalo native and Marine Corps Captain, Maurice “Chipp” Naylon, is back in town helping with the preparations for the historic event. This is the first time in naval history a ship will be commissioned next to its namesake.

“It’s a huge deal,” he said. “It’s been a lot of work but things like the Little Rock Commissioning are a great way to honor our service members.”

His father, Maurice Naylon III, is the commissioning chair. Their family has a strong sense of commitment to respecting and honoring the military.

For Captain Naylon, it began with his great uncle.

“He was a naval aviator, flew helicats off of carriers in the Pacific and was killed over in the Philippines,” said Capt. Naylon. ”Growing up hearing his story kind of imbued in me that sense of service and desire to be in the military at some point.”

He has now been deployed around the world, including to Japan, Thailand, Korea, Afghanistan and the Republic of Georgia.

Now he’s stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. He’s also one of three people leading the organization Troopster. It’s a website founded by Navy Petty Officer Chlesea Mandello two years ago.

“[She] realized there just needed to be a better way for families and friends to support deployed service members,” he explained. “She got the idea coming home, let’s build a website to do it.”

Petty Officer Mandello will be in Buffalo for the commissioning.

The website she created allows people to customize care packages for troops overseas. Troopster sends the packages and handles the difficulty of going through customs and military regulations.

The organization also allows the public to donate care packages.

“We coordinate with different deployed units who request care packages because it’s pretty tough to see, when you’re a leader of a deployed unit, one or two individuals not receiving any,” said Capt. Naylon.

He said last month volunteers helped them send send hundreds of care packages overseas.

Capt. Naylon said it makes a big difference for the soldiers who receive them.

“It’s nice to know that when things are kind of difficult people are still thinking about you back home,” he said.

