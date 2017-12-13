Buffalo Police expect to start body camera pilot program in Jan.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Buffalo Common Council has approved a body camera pilot program for the Buffalo Police Department. BPD made the proposal on Tuesday.

It will equip about 30 officers in the B district with body cameras.

The department has been working on getting the technology for the past two years. In the spring, it asked for proposals from camera companies and 14 responded.

The top five companies were interviewed. BPD selected the company Vievu, after weighing the camera technology, battery life, resolution, storage, redacting capabilities, among other factors.

The Vievu cameras are activated by sliding part of the camera up and down.

For 60 to 90 days, starting in January, officers working the 3:30 p.m.- 1 a.m. shift will wear the cameras.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo said it will allow the department to see what the video looks like at night and during the day.

He said one of the goals of the pilot program is to learn when officers should be using the cameras, as well as gauge the public’s response.

Capt. Rinaldo thinks they will be a good addition overall.

“I think that the public and people need to understand it’s not going to be the end all be all,” he said. “There will be times when video equipment malfunctions, there will be times when officers will not have the chance to turn the equipment on because a split second situation turns violent. I think it will help overall with a lot of situations.”

The pilot program will not cost the department anything. If they decide to use body cameras permanently, Capt. Rinaldo told News 4 there will be a substantial cost, mostly due to storing the content.