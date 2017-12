LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Code Blue is in effect for the City of Lockport Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The Code Blue Warming Shelter at the Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Any homeless individual or anyone without heat may spend the evening. Light refreshments and cots and blankets are available.

Entry is allowed until midnight.