Cuomo: Remove firearms from domestic abusers in New York

The Associated Press Published:
Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he wants to take away all firearms from New Yorkers who are convicted of domestic violence crimes.

The Democrat announced the plan Wednesday as the first of the proposals he’ll unveil next month during his State of the State address that opens the 2018 legislative session.

Under Cuomo’s proposal, all guns would immediately be removed from anyone convicted of domestic violence crimes, including misdemeanors. He says his legislation would add measures aimed at keeping domestic violence perpetrators from obtaining firearms.

Cuomo says most of the worst mass shootings in the nation’s history involved gunmen with a record of violence against women or threatening violence against women, including those committed this year at a country music concert in Las Vegas and inside a Texas church.

