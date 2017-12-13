Ex-House Speaker Dennis Hastert can’t be alone with children, judge rules

(CNN) – Former US House Speaker Dennis Hastert is banned from having contact with anyone under 18 unless an adult is present who’s aware that he pleaded guilty in a hush money case related to the sexual abuse of teen boys, according to new restrictions imposed by a federal judge.

“You shall not have contact with any person under the age of 18, except in the presence of a responsible adult who is aware of the nature of his/her background and current offense, and who has been approved by the probation officer and treatment provider,” the restrictions state.

The money was part of a deal to keep a former student quiet about Hastert’s prior sexual abuse of teenage boys when he was a teacher and coach, according to investigators.

The money was part of a deal to keep a former student quiet about Hastert’s prior sexual abuse of teenage boys when he was a teacher and coach, according to investigators.

Once one of the most powerful men in America, Hastert is now banned from having any pornographic material or using any “sex-related telephone numbers.” The restrictions also require him to provide copies of his phone bills and credit card statements to his supervising probation officer, and forbid him from using the internet without prior approval from a probation officer.

US District Judge Thomas Durkin placed those new conditions on Hastert late Tuesday, but it was not clear what spurred the action. The restrictions come a day after a sealed order in the case was filed.

The US attorney’s office declined to comment, and attorneys for Hastert did not respond to a request for comment.