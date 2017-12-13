Influenza now “prevalent” in New York State, state health commissioner says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Influenza is now prevalent in New York State, Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker declared Wednesday.

The announcement put a regulation into effect requiring that health care workers not vaccinated against influenza to wear surgical or procedure masks in patient areas.

This influenza season, New York has had 1,820 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza in 54 counties and all boroughs of New York City.

So far, there have been 612 influenza-related hospitalizations reported this season, and no reports of pediatric deaths from influenza.

Over the last three seasons, there have been 19 pediatric influenza deaths in New York and an average of 11,183 influenza-related hospitalizations each season.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect against influenza, and is especially important for health care workers,” said Dr. Zucker. “Health care personnel are routinely exposed to sick patients and come in close contact with patients who are most vulnerable to influenza, such as the elderly. I encourage all New Yorkers older than six months to get their influenza shot as soon as possible.”

