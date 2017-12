LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County taxpayers should be paying less in 2018.

Tuesday night, county lawmakers passed a $343 million budget. It lowers the property tax rate by an average of two percent.

The budget allocates money to support the popular Discover Niagara Shuttle in Niagara Falls. It also provides financial support to a group that is fighting to keep the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station from leaving the county.