Officials: 2 dead in possible murder-suicide at Penn State Beaver campus

CBS NEWS Published:
Police and EMS respond to the report of a shooting at the Penn State Beaver campus in western Pennsylvania Dec. 13, 2017 KDKA

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. – Two people were shot dead on the Pennsylvania State University Beaver campus in western Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon, reports CBS Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania State Police tell the station the shooting is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

The incident reportedly happened Wednesday afternoon at the Center Township campus, about 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. Troopers say a campus employee was fatally shot near her car by her estranged husband, who then shot and killed himself.

The school sent out an alert just before 4 p.m. reporting shots fired and asking students to avoid the student union and food services area. The tweet said there was no ongoing threat.

The campus was closed Wednesday afternoon. Multiple ambulances were responding to the scene.

