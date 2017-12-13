Police: Man escapes police by climbing into ECMC ceiling

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After escaping Buffalo police at ECMC, a man was caught around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say Randy Schindler, 28, got away from officers and escaped by climbing into the ceiling.

On Tuesday afternoon, he had been arrested after police received a report of a burglary on Dearborn St. Later in the day, Schindler’s handcuffs were removed so that he could receive medical treatment for a hand injury.

Around 9 p.m., after his treatment, police say Schindler climbed a piece of equipment in the hospital in an attempt to escape. Although police tried to grab his legs, they say he was able to get away via a hole in the ceiling.

Roughly 10 hours later, he was caught while trying to walk out of the hospital.

Police say Schindler is now being heavily guarded.