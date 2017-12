BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some kids at the Oishei Children’s Hospital got a Christmas surprise Wednesday when Santa Claus arrived to deliver toys.

Representatives from the hospital and Fisher-Price came together to spread some holiday cheer.

“I had to consult with the reindeer and a few of the elves,” said Claus, “We had to make sure there was a clear landing strip on the roof.”

Claus added that he was responsible for all the snow around the hospital, “and put in the order for it weeks ago”.