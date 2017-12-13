Schumer pursuing legal options over fake harassment document

The Associated Press Published:
Chuck Schumer
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters about the GOP tax bill following the Democratic Caucus weekly policy meeting, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Chuck Schumer says he is “pursuing every legal path” against whoever circulated a forged document accusing him of sexual harassment.

Several media outlets were shopped a document alleging Schumer wrongdoing and listing allegations by a former Schumer staff aide.

The media outlet Axios said it had contacted the former Schumer staffer, who said the charges were untrue and her signature had been forged.

Schumer’s office has asked the Capitol Police to investigate.

Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate Democratic leader, told reporters Wednesday, “it was a phony allegation, forged” and baseless “from start to finish.”

No major media outlets produced an account, but far-right figures such as Mike Cernovich promoted the phony scandal without naming Schumer.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s