Springville welcomes lake effect blast

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)- It was a wall of white in Springville during rush hour.

“It looks like a snowpocolypse out there,” said Alan Krone, as he drove through Springville on his way to Arcade.

Drivers slowly navigated their way home as the snow came down at a rate of two to three inches an hour.

“It’s crazy, coming down Rt. 39 trying to get to work it should’ve been a 20 minute drive tops,” he said. “To get here it took me almost an hour and 20 minutes”

The whiteout conditions extended to Boston, Collins and Concord. The Erie County Department of Public Works had 18 crews out clearing the roads in its three southern districts.

Commissioner Bill Geary told us it was slow going on the roadways because of drifting snow, especially on roads like Routes 219 and 391, and Boston State Rd.

“You didn’t see anything, it was a white out,” said Lonnie Thompson, who lives in the village.

Despite the poor conditions, he told us the snow was a welcome sight.

“I grew up in the Yukon so this is nothing,” said Thompson. “I’m glad it’s finally here.”

Other residents were hoping it would bring a snow day.

“I’m excited for the snow, ready for snowmobiling,” said Autumnn Parisien. “Just shoveling a walkway to school tomorrow.”

The lake effect blast lasted about two hours.

As the village started digging out, residents bundled up.

“I don’t have my tape measure but it’s knee high,” said Leo Tartick. “It’s feeling very cold.”

He was snowblowing his neighbor’s driveway when we caught up with him. Tartick told News 4 they’re used to these conditions living in the region’s snowbelt.

“Stay warm, drink got chocolate and help your neighbors,” said Tartick.

The snow in Springville subsided by the evening. The Erie County Department of Public works said around 10 p.m., Lawtons, Collins and Gowanda were getting hit by heavy snow. The wind also created deep drifts on the roadways, and blowing snow created white out conditions even in areas where there wasn’t heavy snow.