USS Little Rock sailors lend a hand at local food bank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some sailors from the USS Little Rock took the time to help the Buffalo community on Wednesday.

About 20 crew members- who are in town for the commissioning of the ship at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park on Saturday- volunteered at the Food Bank of Western New York Wednesday afternoon.

They sorted through pantries and packed food donations for those less fortunate in the area.

Crew members said the thanks from the community pushes them to do better in their service.

Food bank organizers said they serve more than 130,000 people any given month.

The need is greater around the holidays.

