Western New Yorkers brave bitter cold to get to work, school Wednesday

Related Coverage Cold for everyone, snow for some

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Anyone spending any time outside Wednesday needed to bundle up well. The morning temperatures were in the single digits and low teens, with wind chills below zero.

Some people waiting to catch buses on Elmwood Avenue Wednesday morning said they were really feeling the freeze, despite dressing in plenty of layers.

“I’m still freezing out here. It’s cold,” said Buffalo resident Tanisha Vailes.

“I call it February weather in December,” laughed another Buffalo resident Jon Jackson.

Still, others who were walking, biking and waiting for buses Wednesday morning told News 4 they weren’t bothered by the weather.

“You know, I don’t feel it to tell you the truth,” said Kenmore resident George Foy as he was waiting for a bus to go home from an overnight shift at work. “I’m really dressed up so it doesn’t really matter.”

“I love it,” said another Kenmore resident, David Frothingham, when asked what he though about the weather. “It’s great. I’ve been waiting for it all year.”

Love it or hate it, you have to be prepared for the elements when you’re outside in weather like this.

“Layers, lots of warm stuff. and mittens,” Frothingham advised. “These just keep my fingers warmer.”

Foy agreed with the layering advice. News 4 asked him what he was wearing to stay safe in the cold and he responded, “Long underwear. You don’t feel anything going through it so it’s really nice, and I have like three shirts on.”

Everyone spending time outside in the bitter cold needs to do what they can to protect themselves. Frost bite and hypothermia are real risks right now.

MORE | Click here to see what a local doctor says you should know about cold weather concerns.

It’s important to protect pets from the cold conditions, too.

To prevent frostbite and hypothermia, it’s critical to keep dry. Wool base layers are recommended, because they wick moisture away from the skin.