With Code Blue in effect, outreach volunteers working to find shelter, warmth for homeless

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On brutally cold days like this, outreach workers who are a part of Code Blue and the Western New York Coalition for the Homeless are helping those living on the streets find shelter and warmth.

“Peope can die,” states Kim Burlingame, a nurse with the Matt Urban Hope Center, one of the several shelters which opens form 8pm until 8am when a Code Blue is in effect.  “It is so important that we find them and bring them in. Our efforts have been extremely successful.”

This is the first year since Code Blue started that the city hasn’t had a cold-related death. Burlingame credits the outreach workers who spend hours on the streets, forging real relationships with those who are homeless for why the city is able to help so many people and keep them safe.

“Outreach efforts are so incredibly necessary,” starts the RN. “It’s important for us to go out there and try to build trust with people so we can go out and get them out of the cold.”

She and others from the coalition remain committed to building those bonds in hopes of keeping those in the homeless community safe, warm, and away from winter weather.

“I feel motivated  to help them and keep them off of the streets.”

The Matt Urban Hope Center is always looking for winter weather gear like hats, scarves, gloves, and socks they can hand out to those living on the streets. Donations can be dropped off at the center located at 385 Paderewski Drive.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s