With Code Blue in effect, outreach volunteers working to find shelter, warmth for homeless

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On brutally cold days like this, outreach workers who are a part of Code Blue and the Western New York Coalition for the Homeless are helping those living on the streets find shelter and warmth.

“Peope can die,” states Kim Burlingame, a nurse with the Matt Urban Hope Center, one of the several shelters which opens form 8pm until 8am when a Code Blue is in effect. “It is so important that we find them and bring them in. Our efforts have been extremely successful.”

This is the first year since Code Blue started that the city hasn’t had a cold-related death. Burlingame credits the outreach workers who spend hours on the streets, forging real relationships with those who are homeless for why the city is able to help so many people and keep them safe.

“Outreach efforts are so incredibly necessary,” starts the RN. “It’s important for us to go out there and try to build trust with people so we can go out and get them out of the cold.”

She and others from the coalition remain committed to building those bonds in hopes of keeping those in the homeless community safe, warm, and away from winter weather.

“I feel motivated to help them and keep them off of the streets.”

The Matt Urban Hope Center is always looking for winter weather gear like hats, scarves, gloves, and socks they can hand out to those living on the streets. Donations can be dropped off at the center located at 385 Paderewski Drive.