3rd down key for Bills Vs. Dolphins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) There likely aren’t too many defenses losing sleep preparing for this Bills offense — maybe with the exception of finding a way to stop LeSean McCoy who has surpassed 1,000 yards this season and is only 36 away from hitting 10,000 for his career.

The Bills are averaging 18 points per game and go-three-and-out like it’s a routine part of the playbook.

Some of that is predicated on the play of the quarterback. Tyrod Taylor, who missed Buffalo’s overtime victory over the Colts with a knee injury, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and is in line to start for the Bills’ pivotal Week 15 showdown with Miami.

He and the Bills passing offense ranks 31st in the league – second to last – averaging 168 yards per game.

While the Dolphins struggled for a large part of the year, at one point losing five straight games, they’ve won back-to-back games to improve to 6-7 overall, which includes a convincing 27-20 win over New England on Monday Night Football.

Tom Brady looked nothing like the Hall of Famer we’re accustomed to seeing. He was picked off twice while the Pats’ run game was completely shut down — rushing for only 25 total yards.

“It all starts up front with their D-line,” Center Eric Wood said. “That’s a common denominator through a lot of my career playing Miami. This year is no different. They get off the ball well. We’ll have to be spot on with our technique this week up front.”

Miami also held Brady and Co. without a third down conversion – a feat not accomplished by New England since 1991.

On their current winning streak, Miami’s defense has been key on third down, allowing only one conversion over the last two weeks.

“You start up front with the tackle position, in (Ndamukong) Suh and coming off the edge with (Cameron) Wake. It’s a formidable group,” Head Coach Sean McDermott added. “They do a great job affecting the quarterback, which has a trickle-down effect to the rest of the team.”

“Early on if they get a couple three-and-outs, they feed off that (as momentum), and we have to be able to extend drives,” Taylor added. “Start fast, something we need to be better at as well.

We look forward to this matchup. Of course, what they did Monday was definitely impressive with them holding the Patriots the way they did. Week in and week out, there should be no surprise in the league. Every team is capable, so we have to bring our ‘A-Game’ each Sunday.”