Albion man charged with sexually abusing client

By Published:

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Albion man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges after it was alleged that he made inappropriate and unwanted contact with an adult client while he was employed at a non-profit agency.

Rome A. Santiago, 39, of East State St., was charged with third degree sexual abuse Tuesday.

According to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged contact with a client took place during outings in the Orleans and Genesee County area while Santiago was employed with the Genesee-Orleans A.R.C., an organization dedicated to helping people with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities.

The Genesee-Orleans A.R.C. assisted and fully cooperated with the sheriff’s office during the investigation.

Santiago was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Albion Court 9 a.m. Dec. 20.

 

 

