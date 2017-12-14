An inside look at the USS Little Rock

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Navy’s newest combat ship will be commissioned alongside its namesake this Saturday.

The USS Little Rock glided into the Buffalo Harbor earlier this month ahead of its Dec. 16 commissioning in Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park, and people from all over waited as it docked next to the original USS Little Rock, a World War II era ship.

News 4 got an inside look Thursday at the 389-foot vessel.

From the outside- structurally- the USS Little Rock is similar to its namesake.

Inside however are design features and technology that sets it apart from any other ship in the Navy’s fleet.

The ship is configured to do one of three missions- anti-submarine warfare, service warfare, and mine warfare.

Sailors and other crew members have been preparing for the commissioning for almost three years.

Saturday’s commissioning will be a milestone for the U.S. Navy, interlocking two cities- Buffalo and Little Rock, Ark.- on a day where thousands will witness history in the making.

The commissioning will take place at Canalside. Tickets are already sold out.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s