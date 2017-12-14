An inside look at the USS Little Rock

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Navy’s newest combat ship will be commissioned alongside its namesake this Saturday.

The USS Little Rock glided into the Buffalo Harbor earlier this month ahead of its Dec. 16 commissioning in Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park, and people from all over waited as it docked next to the original USS Little Rock, a World War II era ship.

News 4 got an inside look Thursday at the 389-foot vessel.

From the outside- structurally- the USS Little Rock is similar to its namesake.

Inside however are design features and technology that sets it apart from any other ship in the Navy’s fleet.

The ship is configured to do one of three missions- anti-submarine warfare, service warfare, and mine warfare.

Sailors and other crew members have been preparing for the commissioning for almost three years.

Saturday’s commissioning will be a milestone for the U.S. Navy, interlocking two cities- Buffalo and Little Rock, Ark.- on a day where thousands will witness history in the making.

The commissioning will take place at Canalside. Tickets are already sold out.