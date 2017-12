BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The search is on for two armed robbers who held up a Blackrock bar Wednesday night.

Police say two men wearing ski masks burst into Casey’s Tavern on Amherst just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Several customers and staff were inside at the time.

It’s believed the suspects may have gotten into a white Chevy or Nissan that was parked on Howell Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police tipline at 847-2255.