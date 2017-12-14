Catt Co DA: No laws broken in Metcalf case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The prosecutor appointed to investigate the 2012 case of Richard Metcalf Jr. at the Erie County Holding Center believes no laws were broken by county jail guards who admitted to using force to restrain the inmate.

Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori Rieman’s ruling on Friday came more than 10 months after she was appointed by an Erie County State Supreme Court judge to re-investigate the case.

In taking 10 months to issue her ruling, Rieman allowed the statute of limitations to run out on the two most likely criminal charges that could have been leveled against the corrections officers: criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter.

Rieman has not returned multiple calls and requests for comment regarding the Metcalf case, including multiple calls this week.

Rieman’s ruling is in line with the initial independent investigation conducted in the wake of Metcalf’s death by New York State Police, which also found county corrections officers should not be charged criminally for their actions.

But Rieman’s ruling is in stark contrast to a second investigation by the New York State Commission on Corrections — the authority on jails and prisons — which said corrections officers severely beat Metcalf, tied a spit mask so tightly around his neck it had to be cut free by doctors and then placed a pillowcase over his head, all in violation of state law.

Metcalf died less than three days later, but the cause of his death is another point of controversy.

While the initial report from the Erie County Medical Examiner stated Metcalf had a pre-existing condition, the state commission report states Metcalf died from “traumatic asphyxia” as a result of the actions of county corrections officers; specifically that a spit mask used to subdue him was tied too tightly around his neck.

Holding center corrections officers said they went to such great lengths because Metcalf refused to follow orders and chewed through the spit mask.

The 35-year-old Metcalf was taken to the holding center downtown after being arrested on various nonviolent charges in Depew.

His behavior was erratic when he ran from his home in shorts and a t-shirt in the cold and snow. He was caught cowering in a walk-in cooler by officers in Depew, and eventually taken to the holding center.

Metcalf continued to act out, county corrections officers told investigators. Force was used. The state said that force was lethal, and ultimately led to Metcalf’s death.

The state report also states that EMTs summoned to the jail were prohibited by county corrections officers from removing the pillowcase illegally wrapped around Metcalf’s head, or from turning the man onto his stomach so he could be medically evaluated. The report states corrections officers told authorities Metcalf was “yelling and moving during the entire transport to the ambulance.” However, surveillance videos obtained exclusively in February by News 4 show a motionless man strapped to a gurney. Minutes later, when Metcalf is lifted into the ambulance, he’s not breathing, and his heart has stopped, according to EMTs. Regardless of the case’s criminal fallout, a civil lawsuit on behalf of Metcalf’s family against the corrections officers, Erie County and others is proceeding. The next hearing is scheduled for January.