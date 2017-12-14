Catt Co DA: No laws broken in Metcalf case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The prosecutor appointed to investigate the 2012 case of Richard Metcalf Jr. at the Erie County Holding Center believes no laws were broken by county jail guards who admitted to using force to restrain the inmate.
Holding center corrections officers said they went to such great lengths because Metcalf refused to follow orders and chewed through the spit mask.
The state report also states that EMTs summoned to the jail were prohibited by county corrections officers from removing the pillowcase illegally wrapped around Metcalf’s head, or from turning the man onto his stomach so he could be medically evaluated.
The report states corrections officers told authorities Metcalf was “yelling and moving during the entire transport to the ambulance.”
However, surveillance videos obtained exclusively in February by News 4 show a motionless man strapped to a gurney. Minutes later, when Metcalf is lifted into the ambulance, he’s not breathing, and his heart has stopped, according to EMTs.
Regardless of the case’s criminal fallout, a civil lawsuit on behalf of Metcalf’s family against the corrections officers, Erie County and others is proceeding. The next hearing is scheduled for January.