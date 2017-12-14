Charge upgraded against suspect in Charlottesville rally killing

Prosecutors announced the upgraded charge at a court hearing, but didn’t give details. Prosecutors also showed two videos — including one from a police helicopter — that authorities said captures Fields’ car stopping down the street from protesters, then driving into the crowd before speeding away.

Fields, whose wrists and feet were shackled, attended the hearing.

More than two dozen of Heyer’s friends and family, including her mother, Susan Bro, packed the courtroom. Two wore purple shirts emblazoned with Heyer’s photo and an anonymous quote she once posted on Facebook: “If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention.”

Fields’ attorney, Denise Lunsford, tried to paint her client as a sympathetic character as she cross-examined a Charlottesville detective investigating the case. The detective, Steven Young, who testified for the prosecution at the hearing, acknowledged that Fields said “I’m sorry” several times after he was apprehended.

Fields was apprehended about four minutes after the collision, about a mile away.

He was shocked, and cried and sobbed, when he later learned of the fatality, Young said.

Fields’ case is scheduled to go to the grand jury on Monday.