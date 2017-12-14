Former Elmira private school teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charges

By Published:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Elmira Christian Academy teacher has pleaded guilty to receiving, possessing, and attempting to distribute child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

Howard E. Brooks, 40, of Elmira, faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison for the charges of receipt of and attempted distribution of child pornography. Brooks pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors, each punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Each charge also carries a fine of up to $250,000.

According to the assistant U.S. Attorney handling the case, Brooks was arrested in Aug. 2015 following a federal search warrant execution at his residence. During the search, FBI agents found several digital items containing photos and videos of children as young as toddlers being raped.

When FBI agents arrived, Brooks attempted to flush several thumb drives down the toilet. The thumb drives were recovered from the sewer under Brooks’ residence with the assistance of the county Dept. of Public Works.

They were forensically analyzed, and hundreds of child pornography videos were recovered from each.

Brooks is scheduled to be sentenced May 8.

 

 

 

 

