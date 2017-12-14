Former Lockport bus driver accused of driving drunk pleads guilty to DWAI

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Lockport City School District bus driver who was arrested last year for allegedly driving drunk while working has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Diane Nelson, 58, of Lockport pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired.

She was arrested in Nov. 2016. after taking 32 students from Anna Merritt Elementary School to Lincoln Avenue bowling alley for a field trip. At the time she was charged with felony DWI and child endangerment.

Nelson faces up to 15 days in jail when sentenced in February.

She will also have her driver’s license revoked for six months and will lose her commercial driver’s license permanently.