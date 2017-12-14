Former Lockport bus driver accused of driving drunk pleads guilty to DWAI

News 4 Staff Published:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Lockport City School District bus driver who was arrested last year for allegedly driving drunk while working has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Diane Nelson, 58, of Lockport pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired.

She was arrested in Nov. 2016. after taking 32 students from Anna Merritt Elementary School to Lincoln Avenue bowling alley for a field trip. At the time she was charged with felony DWI and child endangerment.

Nelson faces up to 15 days in jail when sentenced in February.

She will also have her driver’s license revoked for six months and will lose her commercial driver’s license permanently.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s