Former pharmacist escapes jail time over sexual misconduct allegations

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former neighborhood pharmacist accused of forcing women to disrobe in exchange for their prescriptions will walk away from his crimes in June. That is, as long as he can stay out of trouble.

Robert Kendzia is a former pharmacist and part owner of MacLeod’s Pharmacy in Niagara Falls.

He was arrested in August, after Niagara Falls police said at least one woman came forward to say the 81-year-old Kendzia refused to fill her prescription unless she removed her clothes. Police said at the time the incident happened out of the public view. She also told police Kendzia threatened to tell other pharmacists to deny her prescriptions if she disobeyed.

He was subsequently charged with coercion, a misdemeanor.

The Drug Enforcement Administration told News 4 in August they would audit the pharmacy to determine whether any other crimes were committed. The results of that audit weren’t immediately known Thursday.

On Dec. 6, a Niagara Falls City Court judge agreed to allow Kendzia to take what’s known as an ACD, or adjournment in contemplation of dismissal. As part of the deal, Kendzia agreed to give up his pharmacist license, and never apply for a new one.

So long as Kendzia stays out of trouble for the next six months, the misdemeanor charge will be dismissed, and his record would be sealed from the public view.

The signs for the longtime MacLeod’s Pharmacy have been removed from the building. The business’ new name is Wellness Park Pharmacy, Inc.