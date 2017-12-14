Gov. Cuomo speaks on FBI probe, gun laws, harassment

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo took questions from correspondents at the Capitol after an economic awards ceremony on Wednesday.

The first thing he touched on was the FBI probe looking into the governor’s office’s hiring practices. He gave a terse answer to one reporter’s question.

“Why did you hire political people and put them in agencies?”

“Have you been in Albany? Have you covered government? Do people with political experience get hired by government? Or is this a new fact for you?” the governor responded.

Cuomo said he is not the focus of the investigation and spoke about how he has been advancing women’s rights for the past few years. Earlier in the day, he announced he would be supporting legislation that will take away guns from those who commit domestic violence crimes.

Despite his support of legislation that protects women, he also snapped at a female reporter when he was asked about what his administration plans to do when it comes to sexual harassment policies in the Capitol. He said she was doing a “disservice to women” for even asking the question.

“You have it going on in journalism,” he said. “It’s not government, it’s society.”

He later clarified that he would speak more about what the state legislature will do when it comes to sexual harassment during his State of the State address.

The New York GOP released the following statement on the governor’s comments to reporters:

“The Governor finally took some questions from the press today that reminded us all why he hides out in the first place. From his delusional declarations about New York’s business friendliness (we’re ranked last in the nation), to his snarky response about the FBI’s investigation into his hiring practices, to his bizarre lecture to a female journalist about sexual harassment that one of his top aides was guilty of, we once again witnessed the arrogance and obfuscation of a Governor whose administration is in crisis.”

Democratic Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy was also there. She weighed in on the comments.

“It sounds like he may have been a little abrasive,” she said. “Or defensive because I think we are doing a number of things in the state to get on top of these harassment and sexual assault issues. But it sounds like he may have been a little defensive and abrasive, and that’s unfortunate.”

The reporter who asked Cuomo the question is Karen DeWitt, a Capitol reporter for NPR.

Congressman John Faso weighed in after hearing what happened.

Karen DeWitt is a respected and longtime member of the Albany Press Corps. I am surprised Governor Cuomo responded to her in that fashion.

Cuomo did call DeWitt personally to apologize.

