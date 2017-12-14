Iowa mom guilty in starving death of teen who weighed 85 pounds

CBS NEWS Published:
Nicole Finn, of West Des Moines, talks to her attorney Thomas Augustine during Finn's trial for murder, kidnapping and child endangerment on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at the Polk County Courthouse. KELSEY KREMER / AP

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa jury has found a woman guilty of starving her 16-year-old daughter to death, reports CBS affiliate KCCI.

Nicole Finn, 43, was found guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and child endangerment in the October 2016 death of her daughter, Natalie. According to the station, the teen weighed 85 pounds when she died.

Prosecutors said Finn sought to kill and torment three of her children, including Natalie.

According to the Des Moines Register, Finn adopted three children from foster care and kept them in a bedroom without furniture, regular food or access to a bathroom. They reportedly had to get permission to leave the alarm-rigged room and often their mother would not let them out.

The defense claimed Nicole Finn was detached from reality.

Nicole Finn’s ex-husband, Joe Finn, has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, neglect or abandonment and child endangerment. He wasn’t living with the rest of the family when Natalie died. His trial begins Jan. 8.

Nicole Finn will be sentenced Jan. 26.

