Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament allowing even more teams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Expect to see even more players out on the ice in the Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament.

The 11th annual event, which will take place at Buffalo Riverworks, will allow approximately 20 more teams, and up to 140 more players, to participate.

24 teams will participate in the first tournament on Sunday, February 11. On the following Tuesday, a nearly week-long tournament featuring 132 more teams will begin.

Registration for the event starts on Saturday, December 16 at Noon. It will be first-come first-served. Team captains can sign up here.

Full team rosters must be submitted by December 29 and players must be at least 21 years old.

Any team captains who have questions can email Ed@labattbluepondhockey.com.