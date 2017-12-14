Man accused of breaking into ex’s home charged with assault, child endangerment

HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sardinia man was arrested after an incident at his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Late Wednesday night, Michael Holmes, 32, was reportedly yelling in the driveway of the Holland home before he kicked in a door, went inside and “engaged in physical violence” against the woman and her boyfriend, the Erie County Sheriff’s office says.

According to authorities, there were children in the home at the time.

After authorities say Holmes left the scene, deputies found him at a residence on Warner Hill Rd.

According to deputies, Holmes refused police commands, but they were able to place him in custody

Holmes was charged with burglary — entering a dwelling and causing injury, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration, assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment in Town of Holland Court.