Man accused of breaking into ex’s home charged with assault, child endangerment

By Published:

HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sardinia man was arrested after an incident at his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Late Wednesday night, Michael Holmes, 32, was reportedly yelling in the driveway of the Holland home before he kicked in a door, went inside and “engaged in physical violence” against the woman and her boyfriend, the Erie County Sheriff’s office says.

According to authorities, there were children in the home at the time.

After authorities say Holmes left the scene, deputies found him at a residence on Warner Hill Rd.

According to deputies, Holmes refused police commands, but they were able to place him in custody

Holmes was charged with burglary — entering a dwelling and causing injury, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration, assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment in Town of Holland Court.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s