Mayville man pleads guilty in car vs. motorcycle accident that killed one person, injured 3

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 29-year-old Mayville man pleaded guilty to a July 9 accident in the Town of Orangeville in which he struck two motorcycles, killing one person and injuring three others.

Joshua D. Huntress, 29, of Mayville, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular manslaughter and three counts of second degree assault.

According to the Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office, Huntress ingested various substances July 9 before driving from a motel in Warsaw back toward Chautauqua County via Route 20A.

At least one concerned citizen called in to report Huntress’ car “all over the road” and that he was talking on his cell phone while driving.

While still on the phone, he crossed the center line, striking two motorcycles, which were each carrying two people.

One of the riders, Tomasa Martinez, succumbed to her injuries at Wyoming County Community Hospital. The other three riders suffered injuries which they continue to recover from.

Huntress is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 18.

