Neighbor credited with saving woman during fire

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman can thank her neighbor for saving her life after her mobile home caught on fire.

The fire started late last night on Annamarie Terrace in Cheektowaga.

First responders found flames shooting through the home when they arrived. The fire chief tells us the neighbor put his own safety at risk to save the woman inside.

“The neighbor next door happened to see the fire,” Hy-View Fire Chief Daniel Hatfield said. “He called it in. He went over and got her out of the house. He saved her life and brought her outside and to a neighbor’s house until we could get the fire under control.”

The woman was taken to the hospital, but it is not clear how badly she was injured.

The home was a total loss. Officials are trying to figure out what caused it.