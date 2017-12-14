NFTA police looking to identify suspicious man

By Published:
(Photo: NFTA police)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA police received a report of a suspicious man on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the man approached a female student while she was at the Utica St. station. The incident happened during the morning.

Police say the man, who was described as Hispanic, was wearing light-colored pants, a hood, a ski cap and a dark jacket.

The suspect was last seen leaving the station before heading towards Main St.

Anyone with information on his identity can call NFTA police at (716) 855-6405.

