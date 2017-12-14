Niagara Falls council votes to cut two police positions in 2018 budget

By Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara Falls Common Council voted Thursday to override Niagara Falls mayor Paul Dyster’s vetoes on the 2018 budget- restoring two of the cuts to local law enforcement.

Dyster vetoed the cuts that were included in the 2018 budget earlier this month, nixing the proposed removal of four Niagara Falls Police positions.

The Common Council voted Thursday during a special meeting to cut two of the four positions from the budget, eliminating a patrol and a traffic officer position.

