Sheriff, Clerk urge handgun owners to renew permits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard and County Clerk Michael Kearns urged handgun owners Thursday to re-certify their pistol permits as soon as possible, because the permits expire at the end of next month.

Howard and Kearns held a news conference in the County Clerk’s office to remind gun owners New York’s SAFE Act requires gun owners who obtained their permits before January 13, 2013 to re-certify by January 31, 2018 which is six weeks away.

Kearns estimates there are 50,000 permit holders in Erie County alone who have not renewed their pistol permits, and the consequences of allowing those permits to expire could be severe.

That’s why Kearns encouraged handgun owners facing the January deadline to make use of work stations that are set up at the clerk’s office in the Erie County Courthouse.

“I think it is important that you get this done and not wait until the last minute because it is a very serious matter, and there is a possible revocation of your license.”

Howard said the SAFE Act is worded in such a way that allowing a pistol permit to expire could lead to revocation, and loss of the guns altogether.

“The wording of the law suggests that when January 31 passes, if you were required to have re-certified and did not, your permit would be considered to be revoked. That is what the state is saying.”

The Sheriff went further saying, even pistol permit holders who no longer have their guns are required to surrender their permits, and could face legal action don’t turn their certificates in.

Howard and Kearns said State Police are specifically authorized to enforce the SAFE Act, and any questions about re-certification would have to be directed to the state.

Kearns said permit holders can use the computers set up in the Clerk’s office to apply online for re-certification. Hard copies of the applications for pistol permit re-certification are available at all the Erie County Auto Bureaus.