Teen’s Harvard acceptance video generates wave of support

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A video of a 16-year-old boy and his classmates erupting in joy when they learn he was accepted to Harvard University is drawing millions of views online.

Ayrton Little posted the clip on Twitter Tuesday with a comment saying, “All the hard work was worth it.” It has since been viewed more than 5 million times.

The video shows the Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, resident wearing a Harvard sweater and surrounded by classmates at TM Landry College Preparatory while he checks his admission status online.

In a flash, Little and his friends begin jumping around the room and cheering when they see the news.

Little told The Boston Globe he always dreamed of attending the Ivy League school in Cambridge and that he has received a wave of support from viewers of the video.

