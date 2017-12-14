Tonawanda man, 23, charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 23-year-old Tonawanda man has been charged by criminal complaint with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Dakar Young, 23. of Tonawanda, was arrested Wednesday following the execution of a search warrant at his residence.

According to the criminal complaint, in May 2017, Young uploaded eight image files of child pornography onto a social network site.

Images of child pornography were also found on his cell phone.

Young made an initial appearance in U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday and was detained pending trial.

If convicted on the charges, Young faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20, and a $250,000 fine.

 

 

