WNY cousin of Sandy Hook victim reflects

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – It was through her students that Melanie Bunch realized what am impact her cousin had on Sandy Hook Elementary.

“After she had passed, I asked them what was their favorite memory of Mrs. Hochsprung and they immediately said simultaneously ‘she used to dress up as the Sandy Hook Book Fairy and she would twinkle and sparkle and come into our classroom and tap us on the head and give us extra reading time,” Bunch, a Hamburg resident told News 4.

47-year-old Dawn Hochsprung died five years ago, protecting her students. She was shot and killed by 20-year-old Adam Lanza.

“Teachers came to me and said she went charging after the shooter.”

Hochsprung, who was only 5’2, had a protective instinct, Bunch said.

“I could see her just being filled with rage that somebody came in to her school to do harm.”

Lanza shot and killed 26 people, most of them children.

For a long time, Bunch says she was filled with rage.

‘I couldn’t get past that anger. One of the things that I did was actually write a letter to Adam Lanza who was the shooter. He’ll never see it, he died that day, but it was my way to say I forgive you,” Bunch told News 4.

Sandy Hook sparked a national conversation on gun control and mental health. But for Bunch, it sparked action for a more simple cause; literacy.

She’s writing a children’s book, appropriately called “The Book Fairy.”

“Along with the book I actually created a doll. When [Hochsprung] was the Book Fairy at Sandy Hook she actually strung Christmas lights around a dress hoop, so when she walked into the classroom she literally did sparkle and twinkle and just made the entire experience magical for her students.”

That doll will also lit up, as a reminder to keep reading and kindness alive.