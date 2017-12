BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred around 9 p.m. Thursday night in the 800 block of Niagara Street.

Detectives say a 22-year-old Buffalo man was struck multiple times by gunfire.

The victim was initially taken to Sisters Hospital in a private vehicle, then transported by ambulance to ECMC. He is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.